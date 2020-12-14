Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag trackers might use Bluetooth only

Apple may have long been rumored to be working on smart object trackers of its own to rival Tile but, presuming it coincides with the Galaxy S21 debut, Samsung might try to beat it to the punch, unsurprisingly. Rumors about its Galaxy Smart Tag only started swirling earlier this month but we may now have a more complete picture of it, almost literally. Unfortunately, it might not all be good news and the Galaxy Smart Tag might end up simply being a Samsung-branded Tile alternative and not much more.

There has been some conjecture that the Galaxy Smart Tag would feature the latest wireless technologies, especially UWB or Ultra-Wide Band that Samsung has been raving about. Unfortunately, based on a certification dug up by GSMArena, the device only has Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). The site does mention that it is Bluetooth version 5.1 at least, which means some of that direction awareness that UWB is supposed to bring to the table.

The South Korean certification also reveals that the Galaxy Smart Tag will be powered by a replaceable 3V CR2032 battery, a feature that was only included in later iterations of Tile’s own tags. This will at least increase the appeal of the location trackers in terms of longevity, but it will also increase the accessory’s size. The diagram shows a square-shaped device that is larger than the battery itself, more like Tile’s bigger models.

The document also reveals colors for the trackers, namely Black and Oatmeal that will most likely contrast with Apple’s usual white. Sources claim that the Galaxy Smart Tags will cost at least 15 EUR, roughly $18. That is admittedly a bit more affordable than Tiles and will most likely be significantly cheaper than anything Apple would put out.

Of course, it will still depend on how well the trackers perform. Even Bluetooth 5.1 can only work over a certain distance, which is where Samsung’s updated SmartThings Find would come in. That, on the other hand, would depend on how many nearby Samsung Galaxy phones have enrolled in that crowdsourced system to locate a Galaxy Smart Tag that can’t connect to mobile networks or Wi-Fi.