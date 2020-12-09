Samsung Galaxy S21 spied at the FCC ahead of launch

It appears the launch of the next flagship smartphone from Samsung is right around the corner. The Galaxy S21 has turned up at the FCC to receive the certifications it needs before it launches. The test certifications don’t offer us a lot of details about the smartphone. Still, the FCC shows that it tested the Wireless Power Transfer feature, which uses inductive charging to send power to another smartphone or smartwatch.

Test results show that the feature charges between 110 kilohertz to 148 kilohertz with a maximum power consumption of 9W in charging status. The model number of the device tested by the FCC is SM-G991U. The FCC’s notes point out that the back cover is not removable, which means a fixed battery par for the course for modern smartphones.

The only other information we can glean from the FCC listing is that the device will charge at 25W via wired fast charging. Samsung is taking a page out of Apple’s playbook and is expected to eliminate a charger from the new smartphone package. The assumption is that the FCC tested the device using the charger Samsung will officially recommend for the smartphone.

While the FCC confirmed no hardware, past leaks have suggested what fans will find under the hood. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a quad-camera set up on the left side of the smartphone rumored to offer a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto sensor with 10x zoom, and another with 3x zoom.

The Galaxy S21 Plus has a triple camera set up rumored to feature a 12-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S21 is rumored to have similar specifications to the S21 Plus for its cameras.