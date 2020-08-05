The best Galaxy Note 20 deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are finally official, and the big question is what big price tag these big smartphones might demand. As you’d expect, US carriers have been quick to step up with some Note 20 deals, while Samsung itself has some promotions during the smartphone’s preorder period.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 trade-in deals

Samsung will be offering the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra direct from its own webstore, with preorders opening on August 6 at 12:01am ET. The Note 20 will be $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra will be $1,299.99 for the 128GB version and $1,499.99 for the 512GB version. All three will start shipping from August 21.

If you have a trade-in, and opt for a payment plan, Samsung says you can get the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $9.73 per month. That’s assuming the full $650 trade-in value, mind; the exact amount will depend on the phone you’re swapping, and its condition. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could be as low as $18.07 per month.

Those who preorder will get a $100 Samsung credit with the Galaxy Note 20, or $150 with the Note 20 Ultra. That can be spent on Samsung accessories or toward the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle – which includes a Bluetooth controller and three months of access – from September 15.

AT&T Galaxy Note 20 deals

AT&T will begin preorders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on August 6, with both phones shipping – as well as arriving in-store and online – from August 21. The Note 20 5G will be $999.99, or $33.34 per month for 30 months on an installment plan.

The Note 20 5G Ultra 128GB will be $1,299.99, meanwhile, or $43.34 per month for 30 months. Finally, the Note 20 5G Ultra 512GB will be $1,499.99, or $48.32 per month for 30 months.

As a launch promo, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in an eligible smartphone and get the Note 20 5G for free. That assumes you sign up to a 30 month installment plan and an AT&T Unlimited plan. All AT&T plans include 5G data, and AT&T Unlimited Elite includes HBO Max access.

Verizon Galaxy Note 20 deals

Verizon will be offering preorders of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra from August 6, with the smartphones arriving in stores and online from August 21. The Note 20 5G will be $999.99, or $41.66 per month for 24 months on a device payment plan.

As for the Note 20 Ultra 5G, that will be $1,299.99 for the 128GB model. Or, it’ll be $54.16 per month for 24 months.

For deals, anyone buying a Note 20 on Verizon will get a second Note 20 series phone – or a Galaxy S20 series phone – for “as low as free,” Verizon says, assuming they sign up to a premium Unlimited plan. Or, they’ll get half off the second device on any other Verizon Unlimited plan. Those upgrading to a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra will get up to $500 when trading in an eligible smartphone, assuming they’re signing up to a select Unlimited plan.

Other carrier Note 20 deals

Xfinity Mobile by Comcast will be offering the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the carrier has confirmed today. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but those who switch to Xfinity Mobile between August 6 and September 15 will get $400 off either phone. Existing subscribers will get a $400 Visa prepaid card when they upgrade to the Note 20 in that period.