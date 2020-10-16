Samsung Galaxy Fit2 released today in black and scarlet

The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 was released today for the masses to track their fitness in two tones. There’s a black version, and there’s a scarlet version. This device is an exceedingly simple activity / fitness tracking device the likes of which will last you up to 15 days on a single charge – and it’ll tell you the time, too!

This newest version of the Samsung Galaxy Fit works with automatic fitness tracking, sleep management features, and top-notch water resistance. You’re talking water-resistant up to 50 meters per ISO standard 22810:2010. It’s not made for scuba diving, but it’s good enough for pretty much all your water activities short of that (5ATM + IP68).

Sensors in this device include Photo plethysmography, Accelerometer, and Gyro. Galaxy Fit2 includes all the features of the first iteration of the device, with a few added features for good measure. When wirelessly connected to your phone, this device can act as Music Controller – play, pause, advance a track, and so on. You can also get Notifications from your phone – provided you’re connected to the properly updated Android device of your choice.

If you’re working with a Samsung smartphone, you’ll be able to connect with chat apps and deliver quick replies with a swipe and a tap. Samsung suggests that the Galaxy Fit2 and Galaxy smartphones were “designed to work together.” Per that, Samsung says that paired together, your Galaxy Fit2 and Galaxy phone will allow you to “get credit for every move and stay connected with calls and texts.

This device requires that you connect with a smartphone with the following minimum specifications: Samsung Smartphone, Non-Samsung Android Smartphone (Android OS 5.0 and above, RAM 1.5 GB and above), iOS 10.0 and above, iPhone 7 and above.

The device’s main display resolution is 126 x 294 pixels across 1.1-inch display, working with AMOLED display panel technology with a color depth of 16M. The strap is TPU, regardless of if you get the black version or the scarlet version.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is available from Samsung online right now, with a price of approximately $60 USD. That includes free shipping, and shipping will occur by October 19th if you’re ordering today, on October 16th.