Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go available today with a surprising price cut

After popping up out of nowhere last month, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is ready for primetime. Samsung is launching the new Chromebook today in a WiFi-only model, and it certainly seems safe to say that this is a more budget-minded device than some of Samsung’s other Chromebooks. In addition to the WiFi model that’s launching today, Samsung will also be launching a model that supports LTE in the next few weeks.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go was announced without much fanfare, which makes some degree of sense considering the device’s specifications. The Galaxy Chromebook Go comes outfitted with a 14-inch TFT display outputting at 1366 x 768 resolution, and that display is attached to the device’s body with a 180-degree hinge, allowing it to unfold and lay flat.

Samsung says that this is the lightest and slimmest Chromebook it’s made to date, with a thickness of 15.9mm and a total weight of 1.45kg (that’s 3.19 pounds for those of us here in the US). As far as hardware is concerned, we’ve got an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU running the show, along with 4/8GB of RAM and 32/64/128GB of eMMC storage. Samsung says that RAM and storage sizes vary by market, though looking at the specs on Samsung’s website, it seems we’re getting the 4GB/32GB model here in the US.

Luckily, if that’s not enough storage for you, the Galaxy Chromebook Go also comes with a microSD slot. Other IO ports include two USB Type-C, one USB 3.2, and one headphone/mic combo jack. The Galaxy Chromebook Go’s battery clocks in at 5,480mAh, which Samsung claims can last for 12 hours on a full charge, but expect that to change with your usage. The device also supports WiFi 6 and comes with some degree of drop and spill protection.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go’s situation keeps getting stranger because even though Samsung says that the device starts at $299.99, it’s currently listed for $129.99 on the company’s store. We’re not sure how long this sale will last, but that’s a significant price cut for a new Chromebook. Samsung also notes that we’ll see an LTE version land at AT&T and Verizon in the coming weeks, so we’ll keep an eye out for that.