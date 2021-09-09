Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ready to hit Windows 11 upgrade for business

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book will be released as the company’s big return to the PC market for businesses. These laptops are the latest in Samsung’s “Galaxy mobile computing device” collection made for mobility and flexibility for “today’s rapidly changing work environments.” Both devices are made to support Windows 10 Pro and will be compatible with Windows 11 Pro when the time comes to upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will come with an Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core processor. There’ll be two versions of the Pro, one with a 13.3-inch display, the other with a 15.6-inch display, both measuring at “less than half an inch thin.” The Galaxy Book Pro is made to work “seamlessly” with the rest of Samsung’s Galaxy device and software ecosystem (smartphones, tablets, and so forth) for easy switching between mobile devices and laptop computing.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro has Samsung Care+ for Business support. This allows businesses to get technical support and coverage for damage and repairs for up to three years after purchase.

Per Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Book will include “many of the same productivity features as the Galaxy Book Pro, at a lower price point.” Both versions of the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro will be made available in the near future through Samsung.com and Samsung’s distribution partners.

UPDATE: The Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro for business are NOW available through the Samsung.com/business website as well as National Solution Providers, including CDW, Insight, and Connections. These devices are also available through TD Synnex, D&H, and Ingram Micro. Pricing for this new generation of notebook starts at $899.