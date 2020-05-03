Samsung Galaxy A51 mid-range phone arrives at AT&T and Xfinity Mobile

The Galaxy A51, a mid-range phone offering many features similar to the ones found on Samsung’s higher-end models, is now available to purchase from Xfinity Mobile and AT&T. The version of the A51 available at this time features LTE connectivity — if you’re in the US, you’ll have to wait until later this summer to get the 5G version. Though it’s not at the same level as Samsung’s latest flagships, there’s a lot to like about the Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 1080 x 2400 display; the corners are rounded and the bezel is nearly non-existent. The phone packs a Samsung Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor, 128GB of internal storage (plus a microSD card slot), 4GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery.

Users get access to above-average mobile camera quality thanks to a triple-lens rear camera module featuring a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, and a 5-megapixel Depth camera. These are joined by the 32-megapixel Selfie camera on the front of the device.

There are other notable features about the Galaxy A51 model, including Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Users can fast charge the model using a micro USB-C cable; it’ll take just under two hours to get the phone fully charged.

For many consumers, a significant part of the phone’s appeal resides with its design, which gives the model a premium appearance despite its more affordable price tag. The Galaxy A51 is now available to order from AT&T and Xfinity Mobile through their respective websites; the full retail price is $399.99, but some carriers like AT&T offer installment plans, too.