Samsung expected to launch four foldables next year

If it wasn’t yet clear that Samsung is all-in on foldables, this news about its 2021 plans for the product line might dispel those doubts. That is, of course, if reports that Samsung has no less than four foldable phones planned next year is right on the mark. Make no mistake, however, we will still only see two foldable form factors despite that, suggesting that Samsung will again be playing the variant game just like it has done with its other smartphones.

In 2021, Samsung’s foldable line up will still be composed of Fold and Flip forms. Samsung seems to be more interested in refining what has been proven to be working technologies rather than mix things up again with a new factor, and rightly so. That said, it would give LG, OPPO, and even Xiaomi the opportunity to beat Samsung to the rollable phone market next year.

That it has four foldable phones planned for 2021 is both curious and unsurprising at the same time. We already expect that there will be a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Z Flip 2, which accounts for half that number. What the other two will be, however, is still a little uncertain at this point.

ETNews pretty much says that the Fold and the Flip will have variants. The publication doesn’t exactly differentiate between the two Galaxy Z Fold 3 models, except that one will have the rumored S Pen feature. Unlike this year’s Galax Z Flip, both models of the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will allegedly support 5G and differ only in specs and features.

That leaves room for one of the four becoming the long-awaited affordable “Lite” foldable. Perhaps even both will each have their Lite versions, which could help make the market more accustomed to seeing these devices out in the wild.