Samsung drops three new PCs in the Galaxy Book family

Samsung has revealed the trio of new PCs that all slot into its Galaxy Book family of offerings. The new machines include the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G. The three machines all run Windows 11. The first is the Galaxy Book.

The thin and light machine promises a balance of value and features utilizing Intel Core processors. Galaxy Book has a full metal chassis and a 15.6-inch HD resolution touchscreen. The touchscreen is smooth and lag-free, thanks in part to a dedicated graphics card, and the machine has integrated Dolby Atmos sound technology. Samsung is offering it in silver, starting at $749.99.

The next machine is the Galaxy Book Odyssey promising power for work and play. Inside its chassis is an 11th generation Intel Core H-series processor along with a discrete Nvidia graphics card. The GPU inside the machine is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti. Power comes from an 83 Wh high-capacity battery. One of the interesting features is an integrated Odyssey Control app giving the user access to monitor CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, along with other data about the computer.

Odyssey features a 15.6-inch screen with full HD resolution, 170-degree viewing angles, and a thin 5.4-millimeter bezel. The PC has a full metal chassis and is available in Mystic Black at a starting price of $1399.99. The last of the three new machines is the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G.

One of the hallmark features of this device is that it has integrated 5G connectivity for always-on Internet. In addition, the PC features a bright 13.3-inch AMOLED display promising high-quality video playback when entertainment is the goal. The 360 5G is a two-in-one convertible that is described as being as thin as a smartphone. Hardware under the hood includes an Intel Evo-verified 11th Generation Core Processor.

The laptop also includes an S Pen that’s larger for more comfort in the hand, supporting drawing or writing directly on the screen. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is offered in mystic silver, starting at $1399.99. Galaxy Book is available today online via Samsung or Best Buy and lands at Best Buy retail locations starting November 15. Galaxy Book Odyssey and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will launch online on November 11th.