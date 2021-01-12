Samsung details Exynos 2100 chipset ahead of Galaxy S21 reveal

Samsung is getting its big January announcements rolling a little early, it seems. Ahead of its January 14th Unpacked event – where the company is almost certain to reveal the Galaxy S21 lineup – today Samsung announced the Exynos 2100 mobile processor. The 5nm processor will likely be powering the Galaxy S21 line in many regions around the world, though here in the US, we’re likely to see Galaxy S21 phones featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

In any case, Samsung has shared some specifications for the Exynos 2100 and the processor seems to have quite a bit of power behind it. The octa-core Exynos 2100 uses one Arm Cortex-X1 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores at 2.8GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.2GHz. As far as the GPU is concerned, we can expect a Mali-G78MP14.

As you’d expect for most mobile processors launching in 2021, the Exynos 2100 supports both sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. With sub-6Ghz, the Exynos 2100 is capable of peak download speeds of 5.1Gbps and max upload speeds of 1.92Gbps. On the mmWave side, we obviously see an increase in peak speeds for both, with a 7.35Gbps max download speed and a 3.67Gbps max upload speed.

Other specifications worth noting include support for up to 200MP single cameras, while simultaneous dual camera arrays can go up to 32MP/32MP. While Samsung didn’t share detailed camera specifications beyond that, it did say that the Exynos 2100 can support up to four cameras simultaneously. It’ll also support 4K displays at up to 120Hz or QHD+ displays at up to 144Hz and can handle up to 8K video encoding at 60 frames per second.

So, all in all, it sounds like a pretty impressive SoC, though those of us here in the United States aren’t likely to see it in the Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy Note devices that are expected to launch later this year. Regardless, we’ll see how the Exynos 2100 performs in real world tests soon enough, so stay tuned for those.