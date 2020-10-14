Best Prime Day Galaxy Note 20 and S20 deals chop up to $350 off

Samsung’s Amazon Prime Day deals have gone live, and if you’d been holding off buying – maybe to see how the new iPhone 12 compared – then you could make some big savings for your patience. The Galaxy S20 family and the Galaxy Note 20 are all getting sizable discounts, with as much as 25-percent off depending on handset. Meanwhile there are also some big savings on accessories like Galaxy Buds earbuds.

If you want a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, the latest flagship from Samsung’s line-up, there’s a $250 saving on both the 128GB and 512GB configurations. That brings the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB down to $1,049.99, and the Note 20 Ultra 512GB down to $1,199.99.

The regular Galaxy Note 20 5G is discounted on Prime Day, too, and by even more. If you want the Note 20 128GB, that now comes in at $749.99. It’s a saving of 25-percent on the S Pen-enabled Android phone’s launch price.

If you don’t need the S Pen, meanwhile, there are some striking Galaxy S20 family deals too. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is down by a hefty $350, bringing the flagship smartphone in at $1,049.99 on Prime Day. That’s for the 128GB version of the phone.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G, meanwhile, is also discounted. It’s $899.99 – a 25-percent saving on the regular price – for the 128GB version. Amazon has four different color options to choose between.

Finally, the Galaxy S20 5G is now just $749.99 for Prime Day, in the 128GB configuration. That’s a $250 saving off the list price. All of the phones are sold unlocked, with support for the main US cellular networks.

If you need accessories, meanwhile, Samsung and Prime Day have some deals there, too. The Samsung Galaxy Buds, for example, would normally come in at $129.99, but today they’re $89.99. That’s a 31-percent saving.

Alternatively, the Galaxy Buds+ are now $119.99 for today, a 20-percent cut from the usual $149.99 price. Amazon has them in black, white, red, and blue

If it’s your wrist that needs attention, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now $229.99 for Prime Day. That’s 15-percent off the usual list price. Or, you can get 20-percent off the Galaxy Watch with integrated LTE, in either rose gold or black, for just $239.99. As with all Amazon’s Prime Day deals, the cuts won’t last beyond the end of the day.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.