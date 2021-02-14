Ryan Reynolds shares a funny long-lost letter he wrote to a fan in 2016

The first Deadpool movie starring Ryan Reynolds was released in February 2016, a full five years ago. A month later, a fan named Hunter wrote Reynolds a letter addressed to ‘Mr. Deadpool’ asking if he had any advice on ‘being more badass like you.’ Reynolds wrote a response, but it was lost…until now.

Reynolds discovered the lost letter — which apparently was never mailed back to Hunter — and recently shared it on his Twitter account. The actor notes that the letter, ‘Holds up. Mostly.’ What does that mean? It seems a few things have changed in the past five years, resulting in some humorous quotes.

In the letter, Reynolds tells Hunter to ‘commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting. No messing around with random business ventures like other celebs.’ Why’s that funny? Reynolds later went on to purchase an ownership stake in Mint Mobile, a prepaid wireless carrier.

Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021

Also amusing is Reynold’s note about his ‘tiny investment,’ noting that, ‘other than that, acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.’ Of course, Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 after nearly two decades with the Patriots, leading them to Super Bowl victory a few weeks ago.

There’s also mention of staying connected with the fan on Vine, which later shut down and has been replaced with the likes of Snapchat and TikTok. That aside, Reynolds is correct — the letter mostly holds up, including a mention of the upcoming movie Deadpool 3 that would arrive in 2020 (it’s now expected to start shooting in 2022).