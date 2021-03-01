Rumor suggests iPhone 13 will have up to 1TB of storage

One of the greatest things about modern smartphones is that they can take very high-resolution video and photos. One of the downsides of taking high-resolution images and videos is that the content consumes significant storage space. The problem for iPhone users is that Apple has never embraced storage expansion via memory cards.

A new rumor is going around that suggests the iPhone 13 will offer a 1TB storage option. The rumor comes from analysts from Wedbush, who cite sources in the supply chain. Currently, the most storage offered in an iPhone is 512GB.

Many users would welcome the availability of so much storage in an iPhone as it allows more space for apps, photos, and videos. So far, such high storage capacity has only been offered in the iPad Pro tablet line. While offering 1TB of storage space would be a first for Apple, it’s certainly not a first for the smartphone industry overall.

Android devices have offered 1TB of storage capacity, with Samsung offering the capacity on the Galaxy S10 line of devices almost two years ago. Apple is significantly behind the times when it comes to storage capacity on its iPhone devices despite being priced on par with Android offerings.

For now, rumors are all we know about the iPhone 13 lineup that is expected to launch this fall. Past rumors suggest that Touch ID will return, and screens will support 120-hertz refresh rates. Apple had ditched Touch ID in favor of facial scanning to unlock devices. However, facial scanning has proven to be a problem with current mask mandates around the world. It’s unlikely that Apple will make anything official known about the next-generation iPhone line until September at the earliest.