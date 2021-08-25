Rumor suggests big changes coming to the iPad mini 6

Apple has been slowly upgrading most of its tablets away from designs that some of them had for a long time. A new rumor has surfaced, hinting at significant changes coming to the iPad mini 6. Someone has taken those rumors and turned them into renderings showing what we might expect in the updated iPad mini tablets.

It’s a virtual guarantee that the next generation mini comes in multiple colors. Apple has been significantly expanding color availability for its computers, tablets, and iPhones in recent years. It would be no surprise to see the iPad mini 6 come in some colors available on other Apple products. The rendering below (the image above is the current-generation mini) shows the iPad mini 6 in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and blue.

Those are very similar to the colors available on the iPad Air. As for when the new iPad models will debut, rumors suggest they will land before the end of the year, possibly as soon as next month. September is expected to be the month when Apple reveals its iPhone 13 line. Other devices rumored to be released next month include a new entry-level iPad and the Apple Watch Series 7.

iPad mini 6 rumors suggest it will essentially be a smaller version of the current iPad Air with an 8.4-inch display featuring a 60 hertz refresh rate and significantly narrower bezels. Comparing the current-generation tablet to the renders shows how much narrower the screen bezels might be.

Dimensions are expected to be around 206 x 138 x 6.1 mm. Under the hood, the new iPad mini 6 will likely offer 64, 128, or 256 gigabytes storage options and utilize a 5nm A14 Bionic processor. 5G connectivity is certainly expected to be optional, with Wi-Fi only as standard. Thinner bezels means Apple will have to ditch the existing Touch ID sensor. Rather than go to Face ID, rumors claim the fingerprint sensor will move to the power button.