Rumor claims the Nintendo Switch will get a hardware update with Nvidia DLSS this year

A rumor is making the rounds that Nintendo is upgrading its Switch game console to feature a new Nvidia graphics chip later this year. The rumor claims the console refresh is targeting the holiday shopping season of 2021. The upgraded Nvidia chip will feature better graphics and improved processing power for the new Switch model.

The rumor’s source is unnamed people who claim knowledge of Nintendo’s plans. According to the sources, the new Switch will support Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), a rendering technology that uses AI to deliver better graphics with more efficiency. Sources also claim the console will get an OLED display upgrade.

Nintendo’s upgraded console will also allegedly support 4K quality graphics when connected to a TV. Utilizing the new Nvidia chipset will also add a better processor and more memory for the portable console. DLSS support will require developers to add code to their games.

That means taking advantage of the new graphics technology may be limited to games that haven’t been released yet. Previous rumors have suggested that the OLED screen used in the updated console will be sourced from Samsung Display and measures seven-inches.

The Nintendo Switch continues to sell well, but it is aging and is facing new competition from upgraded consoles from Xbox and PlayStation. The demand for gaming hardware and software has surged during the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people out of work and leaving them stuck indoors. It’s unclear how the chip shortage worldwide might impact Nintendo’s plans to launch the console in time for the holiday shopping season. The console is likely to be in short supply as console manufacturers have proven to be unable to meet demand.