Rumor claims 2022 iPhone models could use an under-screen Touch ID sensor

A new rumor is making the rounds that comes from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It’s worth noting that while Kuo isn’t always 100 percent accurate, he has a long history of accuracy when it comes to predicting what Apple is working on. Kuo recently stated that some 2022 iPhone models might feature under-screen Touch ID sensors.

According to Kuo, Apple plans to have four different models in its 2022 iPhone line. He has stated in the past that the iPhone 13, which is expected to launch this year, will be the last iPhone line to have a 5.4-inch screen size. Kuo’s latest investor note claims that in 2022 the iPhone line will feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens with two models in each screen size.

Presumably, those two models will include the standard iPhone and the higher-end iPhone Pro. Prices for iPhone models have soared in recent years, and less expensive models aren’t something Apple fans expect each year. According to Kuo, the low-end 6.7-inch iPhone could sell for less than $900 but would lack the under-screen Touch ID sensor.

Camera improvements are expected on the iPhone models that debut next year with the high-end, presumably Pro, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch iPhone models featuring an improved wide-angle camera with 48-megapixel resolution.

Kuo also mentioned in his investor note that in the first half of 2022, Apple is still planning to launch an updated iPhone SE featuring 5G technology. The device will be the cheapest 5G iPhone that Apple has ever offered. On the design side, the updated iPhone SE will reportedly feature a design very similar to the current model but will have improved performance. Only time will tell if Kuo’s predictions for future iPhone models are accurate, and while he does at times miss, he does have a long history of being very accurate.