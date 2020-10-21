Rugged Acer TravelMate, Chrome Spin 513, Chromebox CXI4 are ready for business

Acer revealed new TravelMate laptops, a Chrome Spin, and a Chromebox machine all ready to roll for business in 2020. Three new TravelMate notebooks were revealed with with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, 4G LTE, and MIL-STD 810G military durability standards made with “commercial users” in mind. The Chromebook Spin 513 and the Chromebox CXI4 were revealed with both standard and Enterprise editions.

Chrome OS with Enterprise options

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 was revealed today alongside the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513. Both devices are Acer’s first Chromebooks released with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform. Both are made to connect with optional 4G LTE cellular data but come with different release dates and prices.

The Chromebook Spin 513 and the Enterprise Spin 513 have essentially the same hardware specifications. Both have 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen displays with 1920 x 1080 resolution. Both have dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB, 128GB eMMC storage, and up to 14 hours battery life, with Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO and optional 4G LTE.

ABOVE: The Acer Chromebook Spin 513. BELOW: The Acer Chromebox CX14.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will be released in North America in March of 2021 with a starting price of around $700 USD. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will be released in North America in February of 2021 with a starting price of approximately $400 USD.

The Acer Chromebox CX14 and Enterprise CX14 both have the same hardware. That includes options for 10th Gen Intel Core processors, i5 or i7, standard or vPro, or Intel Celeron processor 5205U. Both have Intel UHD graphics, Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MU-MIMO, and the same casing.

The Chromebox CXI4 and Chromebox Enterprise CXI4 will be released in the United States in the first quarter of 2021. The Chromebox CXI4 will cost approximately $260 USD, while the Enterprise edition will cost around $410 USD.

The Enterprise edition of the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 works with zero-touch enrollment for enterprise administration. The Chromebox CXI4 for business users works with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. Remote administration and enterprise business features aplenty appear in the Enterprise edition of each Acer device.

TravelMate series made for commercial users

Acer revealed three new TravelMate notebooks with notes on how they are the “ideal companion for commercial users to get through the entire work day.” The TravelMate Spin P4, the TravelMate P2, and the TravelMate P4 will all be released in both the United States and Canada.

ABOVE: The Acer TravelMate P4. BELOW: The Acer TravelMate Spin P4.

The TravelMate P4 is very similar to the TravelMate Spin P4 – the non-Spin version is note quite as convertible as the Spin. The Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51(G)) has a 14-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, Intel Core i5 or i7 processr, NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics, and “up to 15 hours” battery life.

The TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RN-51) has a 14-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution as well as AES stylus pen input – and a stylus that docks in the base of the notebook. The TravelMate Spin P4 has Intel Iris X graphics and options for Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. The Spin has “up to 13.4 hours” of battery life, again according to Acer, and both TravelMate P4 iterations have two stereo speakers and Acer TrueHarmony technology for audio.

The TravelMate P4 has a release date inside December of 2020 in North America with a price of around $900 USD. The TravelMate Spin P4 will be released with a price of approximately $1000 USD.

The TravelMate P2, (seen ABOVE,) has a couple of iterations. The two versions are TMP214-53(G) and TMP215-53(G), one has a 14-inch display, the other has a 15.6-inch display. The TravelMate P2 has options for Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, several options for SSD, and 13 hours of battery life per Acer.

North America starting in March of 2021. The starting price of the Acer TravelMate P2 was announced at approximately $800 USD. This was the “starting” price, with higher prices appearing for different configurations at launch.