Roku will unleash a slew of new original shows this week

Roku previously swooped in to acquire content from now-defunct short-form video service Quibi and now it is gearing up to release a bunch of originals, including new seasons for some of those shows. As you’d expect, these originals will be exclusive to The Roku Channel, the company’s own streaming channel. Even better, you don’t need a Roku device to access the channel.

Roku will premiere 23 originals on Friday, August 13, giving its customers a bunch of new content to stream this summer. The shows will include Fierce Queens, Benedict Men, &Music, The Andy Cohen Diaries, Floored, Elba vs. Block, Mapleworth Murders, Gone Mental with Lior, Nice One!, Memory Hole, Run This city, Sex Next Door, Singled Out, and more.

In addition to premiering a bunch of shows, Roku will also release the second season of Thanks a Million, a reality TV show in which celebrities give individuals $100,000 under the condition that half of it be given away. The originals include a number of scripted and reality shows.

If you own a Roku device, you’re likely already familiar with The Roku Channel; for everyone else, you can stream these shows and the other content on the channel through the platform’s dedicated website. Roku also offers The Roku Channel on mobile through apps for Android and iOS.

These originals will join the around 40,000 free TV shows and movies available through the platform, including shows like Reno 911!, Punk’d, Die Hart, Murder Unboxed, Cup of Joe, and more. The service is ad-supported, meaning you’ll have to watch commercials in exchange for free access.