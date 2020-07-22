ROG Phone 3 goes all-out on high-end mobile gaming fun

The ASUS Republic of Gamers crew revealed the ROG Phone 3 this morning with a giant collection of accessories and peripherals for gaming. This device has a new range of modular accessories like the ROG TwinView 3 Dock, ROG Lighting Armor Case, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, and the ROG Clip. This phone also rolls with a ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming display, ROG Centra RGB in-ear gaming headphones, and the ROG Falchion (ultra-portable wireless mechanical keyboard).

ROG Phone 3 specs

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz image refresh rate with Delta-E color accuracy of less than one. This device’s display has HDR10+ color and Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Reduced certifications from TUV Rheinland. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC with the ability to connect with 5G networks. There’s a new ROG GameCool 3 cooling system inside with 6000mAh battery and a side-mounted charging port.

You’ll see the heat sink on the device as the back cover of the phone is partially transparent. This phone works with an AirTrigger 3 control system that includes programmable ultrasonic touch sensors as well as a new motion sensor.

Audio specialist Dirac worked with ROG to include a fine-tuned audio system. There’s a new dedicated Game Mode for immersive gameplay with stereo imaging in landscape mode, directing in-game sound effects according to the position of the player.

Release Dates

If this phone is anywhere near as high-quality as its predecessors, we’re in for another treat. This device looks a whole lot like the ROG Phone 2, but that’s not a bad thing. We’ll see the ROG Phone 3 released in North America in September of 2020.

Accessories Release

Accessories will come not long after. A pair of ROG Cetra RGB headphones (earbuds) will be released in September of 2020 in North America (likely right alongside the ROG Phone 3), while the ROG Falchion will be released in Q4 2020 (in North America.) The ROG Strix XG16 “ultimate portable gaming display” will be released in December of 2020 in North America – pricing coming soon!