Rocket League is about to get a special Ford F-150 RLE bundle

Psyonix has announced the Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition (RLE), an upcoming vehicle bundle that will be available in hit game Rocket League. The bundle, quite obviously, will feature a version of the Ford F-150 truck, as well as some bundled items like a player banner, SE wheels, RLE engine audio, and more.

The Ford F-150 RLE features a Rocket Boost and will hit the game’s Item Shop on February 10. The bundle, which will also include a Chairman Decal in addition to the aforementioned items, will be priced at 1500 Credits. Buyers should note that the bundled items can only be used with the Ford F-150 RLE vehicle.

Likewise, players won’t be able to customize the F-150 RLE vehicle with items from other licensed properties. In addition to this bundle, Psyonix has announced the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational event that’ll feature eight freestylers who battle it out for a real 2021 Ford F-150.

The event will last for two days and take place on February 24/28. This will come ahead of the North American Major Grand Finals planned to broadcast on Twitch. Psyonix says RLCS X Winter Majors will have Ford as its presenting sponsor on all upcoming events.

The developer says it will announce the competing players, as well as hosts, judges, and everyone else that will be participating in the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational later this month.