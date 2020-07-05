Rocket Lab’s Electron mission failure takes out seven satellites

Rocket Lab experienced a mission failure on July 4th for reasons that remain unclear, resulting in the loss of both the launch vehicle and the seven satellites carried as payload. The company aims to offer rapid launches for small payloads like CubeSats; it has already had a dozen successful missions and had several launches planned for later this year.

As expected, Rocket Lab launched its Electron rocket on July 4. It was carrying seven satellites, the primary of which was a microsatellite from camera maker Canon. Everything ran smoothly during the initial parts of the launch, which Rocket Lab detailed on its Twitter account and in a live feed.

A brief statement about today's mission from our founder and CEO, Peter Beck. pic.twitter.com/QUShtzp7J0 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 5, 2020

Electron successfully experienced lift-off, marking the company’s 13th launch. The company shared a couple of brief progress updates before the live feed suddenly disappeared. In a statement a while later, Rocket Lab said that ‘an issue’ was experienced that caused the mission failure. Both the Electron and the satellite payloads were lost as a result.

An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle. We are deeply sorry to the customers on board Electron. The issue occurred late in the flight during the 2nd stage burn. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020

The loss occurred late in the mission, according to Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. He vowed that the company would learn what went wrong with this launch and would fix it before future launches, which it seems are still in the pipeline — it’s unclear whether there will be any delays as a result of this incident.

Rocket Lab says that it is working with the FAA to investigate the incident and work on a fix. In a formal statement, Beck said: