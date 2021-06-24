Roblox is now home to the Stranger Things Starcourt Mall

Roblox, the online game platform that is popular with kids, is home to another destination full of mini-games and fun: the Starcourt Mall from Netflix series Stranger Things. Startcourt Mall is now part of the Roblox metaverse, according to the company, which says players now have the opportunity to explore the fictional shopping mall in an exclusive experience.

Starcourt Mall is the shopping center featured in Stranger Things Season 3; the destination is themed after an old school 80s-era mall, one that has been “reimagined” for the Roblox platform. Players who check out the new experience will be able to play mini-games based on the TV show, complete quests, and unlock avatar gear inspired by the series.

There are a total of four mini-games in the new Starcourt Mall experience called: Delivery Dash, Dueling Dice, Hi-Score Slingshot, and Hawkins Lab Escape. All of the games can be played with one player, though some of the modes support up to five players. In a statement, Roblox’s VP of Brand Partnerships Christina Wootton said:

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most iconic shows, and now it has a persistent space in the Roblox Metaverse where fans can experience and interact with the franchise in exciting new ways. Roblox is the new social hangout, much like the local mall back in the 80s where teens came together. The virtual Starcourt Mall is a similar setting reimagined within Roblox that opens up unique possibilities to engage and grow the show’s global audience.

The mini-games include one set in the Upside Down, as well as one that involves shooting targets with a wrist rocket, racing again the clock in a Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor, and competing in a dice battle. Rewards for completing quests include Dustin’s Hat, a Demogorgon costume bundle, Eleven’s Headgear, and more.