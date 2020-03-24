Roblox 7th Bloxy Awards streamed inside Roblox itself

Minecraft may be credited for creating and popularizing the whole voxel sandbox game genre but Roblox has taken it to an entirely new level. The massively multiplayer online game that’s like a mashup of Minecraft and LEGO has become of the most popular platforms not just for playing but for creating the very games others will be playing. It is pretty much the creators, which including kids and budding programmers, that makes the Roblox world go round (or square) and those are celebrated yearly in the Bloxy Awards which takes place in a rather special way this year.

Many events and gatherings have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even those still scheduled three or more months from now or those being live streamed. It turns out, getting together to organize and produce such presentations is just as difficult and risky, fortunately, Roblox doesn’t have that problem. What better way to celebrate and honor the creativity and talent of creators in Roblox than by holding the awards inside Roblox itself!

More than just a presentation, the 7th Annual Bloxy Awards took advantage of the interactive nature of the virtual world to, well, make the event highly interactive. Imagine watching aboard floaties on lazy rivers or racing scooters to collect souvenirs. Roblox fans are also treated to guest appearances from YouTube’s Leah Ashe, JParty, and other big names in the community.

And more than just an event for Roblox players and creators, the Awards was also a fundraising campaign for Make-a-Wish and Code.org. The platform has been widely popular for not just letting players build games but even teaching and inspiring them to write code for it.

The 7th Annual Bloxy Awards will play every hour inside the Roblox world. This will last until March 31 and, of course, requires that you have Roblox installed and the Bloxy app experience as well.