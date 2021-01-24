Robert Kirkman’s animated series Invincible hits Prime Video in March

Adult animated series Invincible will get its first season on Amazon Prime Video with a premiere in late March, the company has announced. The show comes from Robert Kirkman, best known as co-creator of the hit zombie series The Walking Dead. Amazon says the first season of Invincible will be available for Prime Video users to stream in more than 240 countries.

Invincible is a drama for adults presented in an anime-like animation style, one that tells the story of Mark Grayson, the teenage son of the world’s most powerful superhero Nolan Grayson. The series is based on the Invincible superhero created by Kirkman.

Each episode in the series will be an hour long, according to Amazon’s announcement; the series will kick off with the first three episodes on March 26, just enough to get you hooked. After that, one episode will be released every Friday leading up to the season finale on April 30.

Steven Yeun, best known for his role as Glenn in The Walking Dead, plays the voice of the superhero Invincible, aka Mark Grayson. The teenager’s father, Nolan Grayson (also known as Omni-Man), is played by J.K. Simmons.

A number of other notable actors are also on the cast, including Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, and more. Kirkman announced the series during a recent live stream, which also provided a clip from the series featuring the two main characters, Nolan and Mark Grayson.