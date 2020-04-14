RM Sotheby’s Porsche 911 Speedster auction to benefit COVID-19 fund

Porsche and RM Sotheby’s have teamed up to auction off the very last 991-generation 911 to be produced in Germany. The vehicle is a 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design that will be offered with no reserve with all proceeds to benefit the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. The vehicle is fitted with the Competitive Design Package with cognac leather interior and has less than 30 miles on the odometer.

The auction also includes a matching, and unique Porsche Design Speedster watch complete with a portion of the chassis number etched onto its surface. The vehicle will come with a book documenting the production of the car along with original design sketches that will be signed by Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger.

Other than the vehicle and the watch, the auction also includes a personal tour of the Weissach facility in Germany. Delivery of the vehicle is scheduled for The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering. The original estimated MSRP of the vehicle was $311,940, along with another $10,000 for the watch.

The VIN for the car is the final one assigned for any 991 Generation 911 car and is also one of a limited run of only 1948 Speedsters built. Speedster cars have suspension that is based on the set up found in the Porsche 911 GT3. The Heritage Design Package that has details are meant to remind of the motorsports history of the brand.

Specifically, it was designed to look like the factory-built competition 356 racecars done in silver with white trim. The car has a black fabric roof in case the driver and passenger get caught in the rain. Power is from a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The car is crossing the auction block with no reserve via an online-only auction running between April 15 and 22nd.