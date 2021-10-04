Ring Video Doorbell gets Halloween-themed Quick Replies

Amazon’s Ring has rolled out new Quick Replies for the Halloween season, giving Ring Video Doorbell owners access to some mildly creepy quick replies for those times you’re away from home. The Quick Replies, as with the Halloween-themed ringtones, are a temporary offering to add a bit of amusement for holiday visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell can play Quick Replies for those times you won’t answer the door or you’re away from home. These replies can be simple things like prompting visitors who ring the doorbell to leave a message; they can be set to play immediately when the button is pressed or after a short period of time, giving you a chance to open the door first.

The standard presets remain available for those who aren’t feeling the Halloween spirit, but everyone else can set one of several Halloween-themed options. There’s the “Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh],” option, as noted by The Verge, as well as another encouraging visitors to park their broom while waiting.

There’s also a Halloween variation of the “leave a message” Quick Reply, which states, “Tell us what brings you here…or we’ll put a spell on you!” And, as you’d expect, there’s also a special Halloween Quick Reply for delivery personnel that states, “Please leave the package (and any hocus pocus) outside.”

These Quick Replies join the 2021 Ring Halloween-themed ringtones that were launched a couple of weeks ago. As with past years, these new options will only be around through Halloween, after which point they’ll be removed and this year’s winter-themed options will be made available in their place.