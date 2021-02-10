Ring Video Doorbell gets Alexa Greetings and Quick Replies

Ring Video Doorbell customers are getting a variety of new capabilities in the form of Smart Responses, including Alexa Greetings, Motion Warnings, and Quick Replies. With these features, users can have Alexa greet visitors, get more information about why they’re visiting, offer directions for delivery services, and more.

The most useful of the three new features is Alexa Greetings, but you’ll need a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and a Ring Protect subscription to use it. With this, Alexa can greet visitors when they ring the doorbell, requesting information about the purpose of their visit and, depending on their answer, offer solutions like the opportunity to leave a video message.

As you’d expect, users can set up the Alexa Greetings using the Ring app; the feature can be enabled under the ‘Smart Responses’ menu item. Ring Video Doorbell owners can also set up six preset quick replies for visitors, ones that aren’t quite as in-depth as what you get with Alexa Greetings, but that can still prove useful.

The Quick Replies include phrases like ‘Please leave the package outside,’ as well as requests to leave a package or wait a moment for you to get to the door. This feature similarly allows users to leave a message. Quick Replies are available on all Ring Video Doorbells except for the wired version.

Rounding out the three new features is Motion Warnings, a new security feature that audibly alerts visitors that they’re being recorded. The alert is issued when the camera detects motion, the idea being that such a message may deter porch pirates and others who are snooping around. This feature is available on Ring’s wired doorbells, as well as the Floodlight Cam, Indoor Cam, and Spotlight Cam Wired.

Amazon says the new Smart Responses features are rolling out now.