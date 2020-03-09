Ring Video Doorbell 3 leaks almost in its entirety

Although it was recently involved in a few security and privacy scandals, Ring, now owned by Amazon, remains one of the more popular smart video doorbell options in the market today. And to make sure it doesn’t lose that lead due to controversy, the company is getting ready to launch its next mid-range video doorbell, which has now all but leaked completely. But while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 seems to offer a reasonable upgrade over its predecessor, it is the unexpected “Plus” model that could give competitors a reason to worry.

In the grand scheme of things, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 leaked by retailers and even briefly by Ring itself is an iterative improvement over version 2. It now supports both 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands and as a new “near” motion zone that’s only five to fifteen feet away.

In most other cases, the Video Doorbell 3 resembles its predecessor so closely that it could slot into the same space, save for the need to have new wedges and corners that ship with the box. The faceplates are still removable, even easier claims ring, but you need to decide which color you want before making a purchase as it only comes with one option.

For some homeowners, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus might be the more compelling purchase given the new “Pre-Roll” feature. It basically lets users see 4 seconds of black and white video recorded before a motion even triggered the notification. This could be an acceptable compromise given the doorbell is only battery-powered and doesn’t continuously record video 24/7.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is noted to cost $199, which might disappoint some hoping for a bigger upgrade for that price tag. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, on the other hand, could cost $229. Given retailers have all the information ready, the debut of these two new smart doorbells might not be that far off.