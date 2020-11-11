Ring recalls some second-generation Video Doorbells due to fire risk

Owners of the second-generation ring Video Doorbell should be aware that some versions of the device have been recalled. The recall was issued due to the battery’s potential to overheat, leading to fire risk. Ring says in the recall that the doorbell could overheat if the incorrect screws were used for installation.

The recall was issued on November 10, 2020, due to the risk of fire and burn hazards from the doorbell. The recall covers about 350,000 units and another 8700 in Canada. Ring Video Doorbell second-generation model number 5UM5E5 is the only unit covered in the recall. They all have a blue ring on the front and come in two colors, including satin nickel (black and silver) and Venetian bronze (black and bronze).

All units were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The installation can be either hardwired or could use battery power. The model and serial number of the video doorbell can be found on the back label or the outer packaging. To determine if the video doorbell is covered in the recall, owners can enter the serial number here.

Anyone owning one of the doorbells covered in the recall is advised to stop using it immediately and contact Ring for revised installation instructions. The revised instructions can also be downloaded here. There have been 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed, with 23 of those doorbells catching fire resulting in minor property damage.

Ring has received eight reports of minor burns. The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell was sold nationwide and online between June 2020 and October 2020 for around $100. The recall number is 21-028 and can be viewed at cpsc.gov. The Ring Video Doorbell second-generation was built in China.