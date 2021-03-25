Ricoh Theta Z1 51GB camera snaps 360-degree content in one shot

Ricoh has been making imaging devices for several years and has unveiled its latest project called the Theta Z1 51GB. The camera has an extremely high storage capacity because it can shoot 360-degree spherical images in a single shot. The images tend to have large file sizes, so the camera needs lots of storage space.

Native resolution for the Theta Z1 51GB is approximately 23-megapixels or 6720x 3360. It’s designed specifically for shooting still images and is a top-of-the-line model for the Theta camera series. Since the camera shoots spherical photos in one go, internal storage capacity was significantly increased from 19 gigabytes to 51 gigabytes compared to previous models.

Ricoh launched its first 360-degree consumer camera in 2013 and has worked to stay at the industry’s forefront. The company says the camera is a tool for several industries, including virtual-reality, social media, business, real estate, and others. The Theta Z1 51GB has the highest resolution, and best image quality of any Theta series camera made so far.

It features a compact main body with a 1.0-inch back-illuminated CMOS sensor with a range of shooting modes. The camera supports aperture priority for high-quality images in any shooting conditions. Theta Z1 51GB also supports 360-degree video in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second using three-axis rotational stabilization to compensate for rotational camera shake.

Ricoh also features a 0.93-inch organic EL monitor and Function button on the main body of the camera. The display shows information at a glance, including the number of images remaining, exposure settings, and more. The camera supports JPEG and Adobe DNG RAW format and utilizes an Android-based operating system. Since the camera runs Android, several extension plug-ins can be installed directly on the camera.