Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City gets official movie trailer

Sony Pictures has published the official trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the latest theatrical release based on the hit video game series. Fans get around a solid two minutes of clips from the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in late November. This time around, viewers will be taken back to 1998.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is an action-horror movie that takes fans and viewers to Raccoon City, the home of Umbrella Corporation. The now-dying town– old Umbrella Corp logos all over the place to remind residents of their past — has “great evil brewing below the surface,” according to Sony.

We get a look at what that means in the official trailer, deformed people and terrifying monsters included. A group of survivors comes together to fight the creatures when the evil makes its way to the surface, in a manner of speaking, while unraveling the role Umbrella Corporation played in the horrific outcome.

The new Resident Evil title comes from Johannes Roberts, establishing a prequel movie for the lengthy theatrical series that starred Mila Jovovich. If you were hoping for the opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of home, think again — this will be an exclusive theatrical release for the holiday season.

Though COVID-19 cases spent most of the summer elevated, many places have mostly gone back to life as usual. Some cities and states have more restrictions in place than others, but movie theaters are largely open again (across the US, at least) and many studios have opted to go back to theatrical movie releases after an uncomfortable year of digital premieres.