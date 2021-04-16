Resident Evil Village demo coming, RE4 heading to Oculus Quest 2

Capcom has plenty of original IPs but Resident Evil is perhaps its most notable in terms of disturbing imagery and stories. It’s a franchise that has gone beyond just games and even has its own live-action film series. In fact, it has one more coming, a reboot that will be joined by a Netflix CGI series. Those, however, weren’t the only things announced at Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, revealing details about the next major installment in the long-running series as well as its first VR incarnation.

Resident Evil Village marks the eighth (or twelfth) major installment in the survival horror series, putting players in the shoes of Ethan Winters as he attempts to rescue his daughter in the eponymous location. Slated for a May release on all major gaming platforms, including Stadia, Capcom announced some dates that might excite fans, especially those on Sony’s PlayStation consoles.

Capcom will be releasing a 30-minute demo of the Village map from April 17 to 18 as well as the Castle from April 24 to 25. These, however, will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Another and longer 60-minute demo for both locations will be available from May 1 to 2 on all supported platforms.

Capcom also finally revealed what would be its first virtual reality game and, perhaps to the disappointment of some, it won’t be this Resident Evil Village. Instead, Capcom and Oculus have decided to port of the 2005 hit Resident Evil 4 to the Oculus Quest 2. It will be a Quest 2 exclusive apparently, which will make it an important demonstration for the standalone headset’s capabilities.

What that port exactly has in store hasn’t been revealed yet but Capcom promises more details when Oculus holds its first-ever Gaming Showcase on April 21. In the meantime, Resident Evil will be celebrating its 25th anniversary alongside the fifth birthday of Dead by Daylight with a crossover that will take place in June this year.