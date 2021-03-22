Resident Evil Showcase, Re:Verse open beta slated for April

Following the announcement that Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village are coming to Google Stadia, Capcom has revealed that it will soon be hosting another Resident Evil Showcase. In addition, the company is gearing up to host a Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta next month, so if you’ve been looking to check out some Re:Verse gameplay, that’s definitely something you’ll want to participate in.

The Resident Evil Showcase that was announced today will be happening at some point in April, but beyond that, we have no information about what it will entail or when it’ll be happening. In fact, Capcom says that it won’t be sharing anything about the event to avoid spoiling the surprises it has in store, so we’re left with our speculation until the show debuts.

With that in mind, it’s pretty to easy to speculate about what the show will cover, as this Showcase very clearly exists to hype up Resident Evil Village before its release in May. We’ll likely find out more details about the story and characters, and we’ll probably even see a gameplay demo at some point during the show.

Then we come to the Re:Verse open beta, which Capcom thankfully did confirm details about today. The open beta will take place on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam from April 7th to April 11th. Those who have already played the closed Re:Verse beta can simply update that same beta download when the time comes to participate in the open beta, while those who are new to Re:Verse will need to register a Capcom ID and pre-load the beta beginning on April 5th.

Exact start times for the beta weren’t revealed today, but we imagine those details will be coming around the bend sooner rather than later. Just as well, we’ll let you know when Capcom reveals a time and date for April’s Resident Evil Showcase, so stay tuned for more.