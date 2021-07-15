Resident Evil Re:Verse hit with a big delay at the last minute

Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer game mode originally intended to ship with Resident Evil Village, has been delayed once more. That is probably obvious to those who have been following Re:Verse, as it was slated to release sometime this month. However, considering that we’re now halfway through July and there’s been no word on a specific release date, the writing was probably on the wall for Resident Evil fans.

Indeed, today Capcom announced that Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed once more, and this time it’s a big one. Capcom has pushed the multiplayer game back to 2022, leaving it at that and not getting any more specific. That is a hefty delay, and with no indication of when in 2022 Re:Verse might arrive, it’s possible it could be a year or more before we see it launch.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

“The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience,” Capcom said on Twitter today. “We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

In a follow-up tweet, Capcom said that those who purchased a physical copy of Resident Evil Village should either keep track of their Re:Verse download code or redeem it now. Redeeming it now is probably the wiser move since that will add it to your account and allow you to download Re:Verse whenever it becomes available.

So, if you were looking forward to Resident Evil Re:Verse, the wait just became significantly longer. With its new 2022 release window, we probably won’t be hearing about this game for some time to come, but we’ll let you know when Capcom shares more information about it.