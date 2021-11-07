Resident Evil “nightmare” movie trailer shows horrors of Raccoon City

The next installment in the cinematic Resident Evil universe is called “Welcome to Raccoon City,” and it just received another trailer. Fans get another look at the action-horror movie, which will hit theaters for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. This time around, the “Welcome to Raccoon City” trailer shows off the various horrors lurking in the aging town.

Raccoon City is a dying town; it was the home of Umbrella Corporation, which spent its time experimenting on the citizens, plastering its logo all over the place, and then packing up and leaving the residents to deal with the aftermath of its activities. “Welcome to Raccoon City” is set in 1998.

Whereas the first movie trailer focused more on the narrative and characters, offering only brief looks at the horrors caused by Umbrella Corporation, this new “Welcome to Raccoon City” trailer focuses on the monsters and the various places they’re found, including a disturbingly dim daycare center.

A variety of mutated humans and other monsters are featured in the new “Nightmare Trailer,” which is only a minute long but manages to pack in a wide variety of horrors. As previously announced, “Welcome to Raccoon City” doesn’t have anything to do with past Resident Evil movies, hopefully offering a fresh look at the popular (though often cheesy) theatrical universe.

Viewers will follow Chris and Claire Redfield this time around as they probe the Umbrella Corporation and what it did to Raccoon City. The plot is based on the first two games in the Resident Evil series. Sony Pictures will premiere Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City in theaters starting on November 24.