Resident Evil 8 rumored with ‘serious departures’ for series

It’s been a good few years for the Resident Evil series. After Resident Evil 6 represented something of a stumble for the mainline franchise, Resident Evil 7 launched to very warm reception. That was followed by the acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 2, and just last week, Capcom kept the remake train rolling by launching Resident Evil 3. What’s next for the storied franchise? According to a new rumor, it’s Resident Evil 8.

So says AestheticGamer on Twitter, who has made a name by leaking details about horror games. AestheticGamer says that Resident Evil 8 will be out sometime in 2021, and that for much of its development history, it “existed as Revelations 3.”

Okay, so the little game is done. This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I've needed to clear some stuff up. "Resident Evil 2021" is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn't always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

Why the switch? Apparently, the response from Capcom’s internal testing on Revelations 3 was “super positive,” leading Capcom to give it another year of development time and turn it into Resident Evil 8. While AestheticGamer says that previous leaks about Revelations 3 were accurate, Capcom has made some significant changes to the story and characters to make the game more deserving of the Resident Evil 8 title.

Resident Evil 8 will apparently be a cross-gen game, meaning it’ll launch on Xbox One/PS4 and Xbox Series X/PlayStation 5. The game will also be in first-person and AestheticGamer warns that “purists are going to hate it” because of “serious departures in the story/enemies and the like.” AestheticGamer notes that “Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game.”

That’s all we’re getting for now, with AestheticGamer saying they’ll share more later this month. As always, keep in mind that these are just rumors and shouldn’t be taken as hard facts about the game – at least not until Capcom makes it official. We’ll keep an eye out for more on Resident Evil 8, so stay tuned for that.