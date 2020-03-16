Resident Evil 3 remake demo, RE Resistance open beta both on the way

Last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake was a very pleasant surprise for fans of the series, so it’s little wonder that Capcom is following up this year with a remake of Resident Evil 3. The remake was announced in December, and with the game launching in April, we don’t have much longer to wait before it’s here. Capcom has announced that prospective buyers won’t even need to wait until April to check out the game, as the company is launching a demo for the remake later this week.

The demo for Resident Evil 3 will go live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on Thursday, March 19th. Officially called Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo, players will take on the role of Jill Valentine while she and Carlos Oliveira attempt to evacuate people from the city while also dealing with Nemesis.

Throughout the demo, players will also be tasked with finding and destroying 20 Mr. Charlie statues, something that Capcom suggests will be a challenge considering that you’ll be hunted by Nemesis the whole time. When the demo has been completed, players will get to see an exclusive cinematic trailer, which we expect to be promptly uploaded to sites like YouTube and Twitch. The demo will go live on all platforms at 12AM on March 19th.

Capcom is also giving players the chance to check out Resident Evil Resistance, a new game mode that’s shipping along with the RE3 remake. Resistance is an asymmetrical 4 vs 1 multiplayer game that sounds somewhat similar to titles like Dead by Daylight, and players will be able to check it out in an open beta that kicks off on March 27th.

The open beta will begin at 3AM ET for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, and 1PM ET for those playing on Steam. It’ll be live until the game launches on April 3, giving you a full week to play the mode ahead of release. While we wait for the demo to launch on Thursday, you can check out a new trailer embedded above.