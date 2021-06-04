Report claims new iPad Pro with wireless charging and new iPad mini are coming

A new report is going around that claims Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad Pro that features wireless charging. Wireless charging is something the iPad has lacked that many users have become used to on iPhone models from the last couple of generations. The same report claims that Apple is also finally working on a new iPad mini. The smallest version of the Apple iPad hasn’t seen a redesign in six years.

According to the report, the iPad Pro featuring wireless charging is due in 2022, and the new iPad mini could land later this year. To enable wireless charging will reportedly require Apple to ditch the aluminum back the iPad Pro currently uses and move to a glass back. While the glass back allows wireless charging, glass is also more fragile than aluminum.

One of the major design changes for the updated iPad mini will be narrower screen bezels, and Apple is reportedly testing a design that lacks a home button. Apple has been selling lots of iPad tablets during the coronavirus pandemic as people embrace the new remote working reality. During the last six months of 2020, iPad sales increased by 43 percent.

Apple’s tablet sales continued their increase for the first quarter of 2021 generating $7.8 billion in revenue, which was almost an 80 percent increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Fans of the smaller iPad mini have clamored for an update for the tablet, and significant changes to the tablet will certainly help push people to upgrade.

People familiar with Apple’s plans have stressed that it could change its update plans or outright canceled the project before the launch next year. Moving to a glass back for the iPad Pro makes sense as Apple has done the same thing in recent iPhone models, and wireless charging is a very popular feature.