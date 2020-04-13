Refurbished 2019 Mac Pros now available but still a bit out of reach

Someone at Apple is definitely having a lot of fun playing with Mac Pro designs. First, it was the 2013 Garbage Can that was then followed by the 2019 Cheese Grater. They may have comical appearances to some but their prices are no laughing matter. The 2019 models, in particular, had some people dropping their jaws at the five-figure price tag. Now those Mac Pros are available from Apple’s Refurbished program but while they do come with a discount, they’re still quite pricey.

There is no denying that the 2019 Mac Pros are powerful, especially with their modular design and extreme thermal cooling systems. Their prices, however, almost felt like a joke to some and those may have been waiting for refurbished units to knock a few numbers off that. That time has finally arrived, but you might find the reduced prices still a bit unbelievable.

The entry-level Mac Pro is already a beast, powered by an 8-core 3.5 GHz Intel Xeon W CPU and an AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU. The starting model with 48GB of RAM normally costs $6,299 but a refurbished unit goes for $5,349. That’s almost a 15% discount off a brand new Mac Pro.

If you’re interested in the highest-end, though, there’s the 16-core Intel Xeon W with two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics and a whopping 192GB of DD4 RAM. The retail price for this configuration is also $26,399 but the refurbished model takes $4,000 off to sell for $22,439. Of course, there are even higher configurations for the 2019 Mac Pro but those aren’t yet on the refurbished list.

As always, each refurbished product comes with Apple’s guarantee of a thorough inspection, cleaning, and repairs. They also come with a formal one-year warranty. Considering what you’re already paying for, you might also want to add an extended AppleCare+ to your checkout to protect your expensive investment.