Refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan begins at under $26,000

Volkswagen of America has confirmed the pricing for its 2022 Tiguan compact SUV. The refreshed SUV has new styling and updated technology to increase its appeal in the fast-growing compact SUV segment within the US. The base price of a 2022 Tiguan is $25,995, not counting the $1195 destination charge for all trims.

VW says the refreshed Tiguan is due in US dealers in Q3 of 2021. All trim levels use the same 184 horsepower 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine. All trims are also available with standard front-wheel drive or available 4Motion all-will drive.

Standard features across the range include LED lighting, heated front seats, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, and Car-Net with Wi-Fi capability. In addition, models can be optioned with Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite, wireless App-Connect, and 15-color ambient lighting. The range includes four trim levels.

The entry-level model is the Tiguan S, starting at $25,995 for the front-wheel-drive version or $27,495 for the 4Motion AWD version. IQ.Drive adds $895 to those prices and includes the Convenience Package. Tiguan SE starts at $29,495 for the front-wheel-drive version or $30,995 for all-wheel drive. It includes the full driver assistance suite and more.

Tiguan SE R-Line starts at $32,295 for the front-wheel-drive version or $33,795 for 4Motion. It gets unique bumpers and other accents. The top-of-the-line Tiguan is the SEL R-Line, priced at $36,595, with standard all-wheel drive. It’s fitted with every option available, including 20-inch wheels, LED headlights with Adaptive Front-Lighting System with integrated cornering and poor weather lights, high beam control, Area View camera, and the 10.5-inch Digital Cockpit Pro system, among other items. It also comes standard with a navigation system, Fender Premium Audio, and R-Line bumpers and side sills. Again, all MSRP’s are in addition to an $1195 destination charge.