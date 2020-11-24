Red Dead Online standalone release confirmed with a big discount

While Red Dead Redemption 2 may have received acclaim for its single player component, there is of course an online mode that keeps the game relevant even years after it released. Today, Rockstar confirmed that it will be releasing Red Dead Online as a standalone game for those who only want to play the game online and may not be interested in the single player story.

Rockstar will begin offering the standalone version of Red Dead Online in a week’s time, with release slated for December 1st, 2020. The standalone version of Red Dead Online will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, though it’ll also be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility.

Red Dead Online will run $4.99, but this is only a limited time launch price – beginning on February 15th, 2021, the price will go up to $19.99. That’s still just a portion of what Red Dead Redemption 2 normally costs, so those who are primarily interested in playing online will definitely be better served picking up this standalone version of Red Dead Online.

If you pick up Red Dead Online and decide later that you want to play the single player game as well, you’ll be able to upgrade to the full game by purchasing Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode. Rockstar hasn’t revealed how much that upgrade will cost, but we’re guessing it’ll be at least another $20, with a possibility of it running $40 to bring the full cost of Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode up to $60.

It seems that you get the full Red Dead Online experience by purchasing the standalone version of the game, and next week those diving in for the first time will be greeted by a new Bounty Hunter role expansion that’s landing alongside this standalone launch. If you’re looking to get into Red Dead Online, be warned: the game will require 123GB of space on your platform of choice, so plan accordingly and perhaps start clearing some space now.