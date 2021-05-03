Red Dead Online leads Xbox Game Pass additions in May

We’re kicking off a new month, and that means a new collection of games is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has detailed the first batch of Xbox Game Pass additions for May, which will be landing on the service in the first two weeks of the month. Things get moving pretty quickly, as this batch will kick off with the addition of Dragon Quest Builders 2 on May 4th.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be joining the console and PC versions of Game Pass tomorrow, which means that cloud players will have to sit this one out (for now, at least). Microsoft notes that the Xbox Game Pass version of Dragon Quest Builders 2 comes with a variety of bonus content, including the Hotto Stuff Pack, Modernist Pack, Aquarium Pack, Designer’s Sunglasses, Historic Headwear, and the Dragonlord’s Throne.

On May 6th, things start to pick up a little bit with the addition of FIFA 21 to EA Play on console and PC – something that we already knew was coming. FIFA 21 will be joined by Outlast 2 (cloud, console, and PC) and Ubisoft’s Steep (cloud on console) on the 6th, then things go silent for a week before the proverbial floodgates open on May 13th.

On that day, we’ll see five games join the service: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (console and PC), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (cloud, console, and PC), Psychonauts (cloud, console, and PC), Red Dead Online (cloud and console), and Remnant: From the Ashes (PC). Red Dead Online is a fairly big addition, as it’s the standalone online multiplayer component for Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that has its own history with Xbox Game Pass.

As always, a new batch of additions means a new batch of departures as well. Six games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 15th – Alan Wake (console and PC), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC), Dungeon of the Endless (cloud, console, and PC), Final Fantasy IX (console and PC), Hotline Miami (PC), and Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC) – so if you’re in the middle of any of those, be sure to finish them up in the couple of few weeks.