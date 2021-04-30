EA Play and Xbox Game Pass are getting a big addition next month

EA has announced that the next big addition to EA Play will be FIFA 21. The game is joining EA Play next month across all platforms the service is available on. That also means that FIFA 21 will be joining the Xbox Game Pass roster as well, as Microsoft and EA rolled EA Play into Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC last year beginning last year.

EA today announced that FIFA 21 will be joining EA Play on May 6th. The game will be going live across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, which suggests that its next-gen upgrade will be available through the services as well – good news for FIFA players who have managed to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X already.

For the uninitiated, EA Play is a monthly subscription service offered for $4.99 a month. That is the base subscription tier, so to speak, that offers 10 hours of early access for some new releases, access to The Play List – which FIFA 21 will be joining – and a 10% discount on EA digital purchases.

EA also offers a premium subscription called EA Play Pro for $14.99 per month, which offers all the same perks as a standard EA Play subscription but adds early access to the deluxe versions of all of EA’s new games. EA also offers what it calls “pro-level rewards and content” through that tier.

As far as FIFA 21 is concerned, EA says that EA Play members will get a that 10% discount on purchases like FIFA Points along with an XP boost at the start of each new Ultimate Team season. With FIFA 21 joining EA Play next month, that could mean the announcement of FIFA 22 isn’t that far off, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more on the franchise.