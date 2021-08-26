Realme Narzo 50A design might leave you scratching your head

We recently reviewed a pair of Realme phones that put the company’s name under the spotlight. The Realme GT Master Edition and its more premium Explorer sibling are definitely head-turners, at least for their “Travel Suitcase” vegan leather rears. Realme’s upcoming mid-range phone, however, will probably take the cake in terms of unorthodox design, with a dual-tone back and an odd fingerprint sensor placement that will make you wonder what Realme’s designers were thinking when they conceptualized the Realme Narzo 50A.

Given its mediocre specs and limited market availability, it’s no surprise that Realme’s Narzo line of smartphones didn’t hit the headlines. Even the Narzo 30A earlier this year probably didn’t make a blip with its dual-tone design that seemed to borrow some cues from the original Google Pixel. As if trying to fix that, Realme is apparently stirring things up a bit with the Narzo 50A, though it may achieve notoriety instead of fame for it.

The Realme Narzo 50A shown in renders from 91mobiles and @OnLeaks still bears a dual-tone design on its back. This time, however, the second tone runs vertically down from the large, square camera bump and is just as wide as that structure. We’ve seen some phones adopting a vertical stripe down one side of the phone, but this definitely takes that aesthetic to the extreme.

Even stranger is the placement of the fingerprint sensor that’s actually inside the camera bump. Technically speaking, it seems to actually be on the same vertical level as the Narzo 30A’s fingerprint scanner. It is, however, a bit off to one side, and being part of the same structure as the cameras could result in some accidental fingerprint smudges on the camera lenses when trying to unlock the phone.

Details about this odd Realme phone are still slim at the moment, though there is talk of an 8MP front camera and a 12.5MP main sensor. The Realme Narzo 50A might follow its predecessor’s path with a MediaTek Helio chipset and a large battery that could add to the quirky-looking phone’s appeal.