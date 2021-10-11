Realme 4K Google TV Stick details emerge ahead of launch

Xiaomi has long dabbled in products outside of its core mobile business, and it seems that its competitors are also trying to break into new markets. Realme is the one that is perhaps trying to leave its mark in as many markets as it could, from tablets to laptops and, soon, to TVs. Unlike OnePlus, it isn’t making its own TV, though, and instead will be launching an HDMI stick running Google TV next week.

That it would be running Google TV instead of Android TV is not a small detail to be glossed over. While Android TV has been in existence for years, Google TV is being positioned to rejuvenate the platform in Google’s own way. To some extent, Google TV is to Android TV what the Pixel experience is to Android for smartphones.

In more practical terms, Google TV introduces a new and more streamlined interface for accessing video content, collecting and organizing different sources into categories that are familiar to smart TV users. At the moment, there is a very small number of smart TVs running Google TV and only one dongle, the Google Chromecast with Google TV. When Realme launches its own stick, it will be the first-ever competitor to Google’s first-party product.

As for the device itself, the design of Realme’s 4K Smart TV Stick is very minimal and doesn’t seem to have any extra features. It connects via HDMI 2.1 and supports 4Kp60 content as well as HDR10+ output. Unlike most HDMI dongles, this one seems to use USB-C for power instead of the older micro-USB port.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is scheduled to be announced on October 13. With most of the details already out, the only one worth waiting for is its price. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information about that, but it probably won’t cost more than Google’s $50 Chromecast with Google TV, especially if it doesn’t come with a remote control.