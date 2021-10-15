Realme 125W UltraDART charging will join the fray next year

Things are almost literally heating up in the smartphone market, with Android manufacturers racing to offer the fastest charging speeds safely available. While Samsung seems to be content to play it safe, much to the consternation of its customers, others like Xiaomi and OPPO are trying to outdo each with almost insane charging speeds. Realme isn’t going to be left behind and has teased its plans for rolling out its new 125W UltraDART charging tech.

Smartphone batteries haven’t exactly evolved significantly in the past years. Manufacturers have had to instead focus on making hardware and software more power-efficient to extend the uptime for these devices. They’ve also started investing heavily in charging technologies that minimize the downtime when you do need to plug in.

Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and even OnePlus have all pushed the fast-charging tech envelope to the limits, some going beyond the 100W mark even. Realme, former OPPO sub-brand, is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, teasing a 125W charging feature of its own. It revealed this UltraDART branding last year but hasn’t exactly committed to a timeline for its launch.

According to GSMArena’s interview with Realme veep Madhav Sheth, the company plans on launching its first phone using 125W UltraDART charging next year. This would allow the lucky phone to charge up to 33% in just 3 minutes, enough for an emergency juice up when you don’t have much time available. That, however, is based on a 4,000 mAh battery capacity which might sound a little too modest by 2022 flagship standards.

The Realme exec, however, doesn’t disclose which phone will get it first, but the Realme GT series is the most likely candidate. 125W UltraDART will, of course, require using a proprietary charger, but the technology should be compatible with 65W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) and 36W Qualcomm Quick Charge technologies as well.