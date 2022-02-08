Razor Jeep RX200 scooter goes rugged with Wrangler detailing

Brittany A. Roston - Feb 8, 2022, 8:00am CST
Razor has teamed up with the Jeep brand to launch a Wrangler-inspired version of its Scooter RX200, the company has announced. Unlike some of the company’s other products, the electric RX200 is designed for adult riders, offering a top speed of around 12 mph and tires that support off-road environments.

The Razor brand skyrocketed to popularity in 2000 with the launch of its first folding scooter, a model that was later followed by the company’s first electric scooter in 2003. Razor now offers a wide variety of scooters, including the RX200 and its new Wrangler-inspired variant.

The new offering is officially called the Razor Jeep RX200; it sports an Army Green color and a “Jeep-like style,” Razor explains. The model packs 8-inch pneumatic tires, riser-style handlebars, and the type of standing platform one would expect from this type of scooter.

As far as the electric platform is concerned, the Jeep RX200 packs a 200-watt motor powered by a 24v battery, the combination of which makes it possible to travel at up to 12 mph for up to 40 minutes before the scooter needs to be recharged — the same specs found on the regular RX200.

Though the scooter is “recommended” for adults, it tops out with a max weight limit of 154lbs, which may make it unsuitable for tall and larger individuals. The model’s most notable selling point is its rugged design and off-road tires, making it an option for riding hiking trails or managing rough city streets.

As expected, the new Jeep makeover does come at a premium. Razor is now offering the RX200 variant on its website and through Amazon for $499, which is $70 more expensive than the ordinary non-Wrangler version of the scooter. That’s a fairly steep price increase for what largely amounts to a cosmetic upgrade, but the higher cost may be worth it for Jeep fans who want their electric scooter to match their daily driver.


