Razer’s tiny Tomahawk gaming PC opens pre-orders this month with RTX 3080

Way back at CES 2020 – so very nearly a year ago – Razer announced the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, an ultra-small PC that was nonetheless packing a lot of high-end components. At the time, Razer had intended to launch the Tomahawk at some point in the first half of 2020, but as it did with pretty much everything else, it seems the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans. Fast forward to today and Razer is finally ready to launch the Tomahawk, announcing that the system will soon be going up for pre-order.

One benefit to this delay is the fact that there’s now a bunch of brand new gaming PC hardware for the Tomahawk to leverage, namely NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3000-series cards. Even though the Tomahawk is a tiny build, it still has the space inside to support a full-sized graphics card, with Razer offering up to a GTX 3080 with the PC.

If you prefer, you can also choose to leave the PCIe slot unpopulated and use a GPU of your own. The Tomahawk comes equipped with an Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD paired with a 5200RPM 2TB HDD, 16GB of DDR4 2667MHz RAM, and it has an unpopulated M.2 slot for additional storage. IO options include 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C ports (Thunderbolt 3), a 3.5mm line out/optical out jack, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Aside from its small size, perhaps the most interesting thing about the Tomahawk is that all of the hardware is arranged on a slide-out rack, so presumably, swapping out hardware or cleaning the PC’s internals should be an easy job. The PC also supports Razer Chroma RGB, because of course it does.

We don’t have a release date for the Razer Tomahawk yet, but Razer says that pre-orders will open up this month on its website. Pricing for the Tomahawk begins at $2,399.99, but we’re guessing that’s the price for the model that ships without a GPU. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for an actual release date, so stay tuned for more on the Tomahawk.