RazerCon 2020 streaming event will make RGB lights “dance” in real time

On October 10, 2020, Razer will hold a digital event that’ll last a full day. This event will be streamed via Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, and will play host to a whole bunch of interesting bits. There’ll be a “variety of exciting events and activities” with product reveals, game release/update reveals, and musical performances.

Lighting

If you’ve got a device or devices with Razer Chroma RGB lighting, you’re in luck. VIA Razer’s internet-connected RGB system, users will be able to “turn on their Razer hardware during the show and watch their Razer Chroma-enabled devices sync and dance.”

Music performances

Part of the lighting situation has to do with live performances from music artists for RazerCon 2020. Included will be “top EDM artists” and a metal concert “headlined by Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce with special guests Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) & Tim Henson (Polyphia).” Razer also suggested that the concert bit will “tout sound enhanced by the audio engineering experts at THX Ltd.”

Content and Products

There’ll be a “global mixed reality keynote” by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, as well as Razer panels held by product managers for new Razer hardware. There’ll be “appearances from gaming celebrities” like CloakZy and CourageJD and PaladinAmber.

Razer will hold content showcases during the event with game studios aplenty. There’ll be appearances from Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive, and Romero Games. There’ll also be showcases from Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital. UPDATE: Also appearing during the event will be representatives from ASRock, Capcom, and Microsoft

This event will take place on October 10, 2020, with a starting keynote at 9AM PST. That’ll appear on all of Razer’s major platforms, available through Razer (dot) com (slash) RazerCon, and we’ll have info on all the announcements as they come, here on SlashGear too!