Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate

Razer has a new gaming monitor that serious gamers will appreciate. The display is called the Raptor 27, and it’s been updated to be faster than ever with up to 165-hertz refresh rate, and its THX Certified for visual clarity. Razer says it’s the first THX-certified 27-inch QHD IPS monitor with a 165-hertz refresh rate and optional VESA mounting adapter.

The updated monitor uses an IPS panel with 2560×1440 resolution and features the sleek cable management stand that was part of the original version. The goal of the display is to give users a streamlined visual experience on the screen and the desk.

Razer says the panel offers a 1ms response time utilizing Ultra Low Motion Blur technology to deliver the best experience possible in games along with sharper images and smooth frame rates. Raptor 27 uses the latest adaptive sync technology and is both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible.

As the world’s first THX-certified gaming monitor, the Raptor 27 endured over 400 individual tests to ensure that the image displayed on the screen was as true to the source as possible. The certification promises a new level of immersion and visual clarity for gamers. The optional VESA Mount Adapter for the display uses either a standard square 100mm x 100mm or 75mm x 75mm screw holes, but the mount is sold separately and costs $99.99.

One key feature for the Raptor 27 is the integrated cable management system and highly adjustable base. The base is engineered featuring height, tilt, and swivel adjustments for improved ergonomics. The cable management system is meant to give the gamer a clean and uncluttered desk. Raptor 27 is covered with a one-year warranty, and if purchased directly from RazerStore, it has a 14 day risk-free return period. The Razer Raptor 27 sells for $799.99 for the new 165-hertz version. As of writing, the old 144-hertz version is still available for $699.99.